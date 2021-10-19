Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.39. 13,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,845. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.58.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CME shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

