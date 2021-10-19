Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.0% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 100,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.13. 29,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,403,595. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $151.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.