Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 128,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 34,168 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 78,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084,752. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.84.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.