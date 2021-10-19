Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.76.

Shares of REGN traded up $7.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $551.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,759. The stock has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $624.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.59. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

