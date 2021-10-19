Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 207 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,427,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

SJM traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.23. The company had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,654. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.19. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.