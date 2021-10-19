Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Position Increased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 723.9% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 72,394 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 34.2% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 100,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 58.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 53,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 2,468,100.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 246,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 246,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 2.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 983,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.19 and a beta of 2.09.

LI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.77.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

