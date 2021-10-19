Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Short Interest Update

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the September 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LICY shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

LICY stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

