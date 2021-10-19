Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BME. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 29.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BME opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.13. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $50.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from BlackRock Health Sciences Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

