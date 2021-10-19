Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

NYSE:BAM opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

