Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lindsay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LNN opened at $159.60 on Tuesday. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

