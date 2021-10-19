LiquidApps Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,307.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $11.10 million and approximately $12,307.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000466 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00038242 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

