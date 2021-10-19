Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $2,921,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 11.1% during the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 317.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,012 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Livent by 42.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LTHM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.33, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.16. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

