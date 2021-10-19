Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Raised to GBX 64

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 64 ($0.84) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 51 ($0.67) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 53.38 ($0.70).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 49.28 ($0.64) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 26.76 ($0.35) and a one year high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.16. The company has a market capitalization of £34.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 188,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

