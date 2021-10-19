Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Down 25.3% in September

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 884,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

L traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.47. The company had a trading volume of 414,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,685. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29. Loews has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.48%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $83,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Loews by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 104,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 41,435 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 51.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 31,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

