London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LSEG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a £103 ($134.57) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £110 ($143.72) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,890 ($116.15) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 7,996 ($104.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £40.47 billion and a PE ratio of 79.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 1-year high of £100.10 ($130.78). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,901.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,696.97.

In other news, insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total transaction of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.