Lonza Group Ltd to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lonza Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on LZAGY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $78.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.12. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $86.31.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.