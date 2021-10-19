Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

SOVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.11.

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01.

