LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,108 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $12,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCAL stock opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $57.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

