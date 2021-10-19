LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 813,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

