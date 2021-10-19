LPL Financial LLC Has $10.90 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $818.92.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications stock opened at $706.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $764.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $717.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

