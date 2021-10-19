LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sets New 12-Month High at $174.20

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $174.20 and last traded at $173.28, with a volume of 552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.47.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.11 and its 200 day moving average is $146.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.18.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 23.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.