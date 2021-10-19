Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Short Interest Down 22.8% in September

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 742,200 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 961,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days.

Shares of Lucara Diamond stock remained flat at $$0.51 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,760. Lucara Diamond has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Lucara Diamond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Lucara Diamond Corp. engages in the production and exploration of diamond properties. Its project includes Karowe Mine and Exploration Work Orapa Kimberlite Field. The company was founded on July 31, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

