Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

LFT stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 57.28 and a quick ratio of 57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 31.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

LFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

