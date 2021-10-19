Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Lumentum worth $9,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 1.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Lumentum by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lumentum by 32.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 1.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.63.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.01. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

