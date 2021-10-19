LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $173.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LVMUY. HSBC upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $386.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $150.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.90. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $168.06. The firm has a market cap of $381.07 billion, a PE ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

