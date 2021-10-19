Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,373 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 38.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 77.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 18.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

