Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1,903.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 789,563 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $574,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in ASML by 391.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $794.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,701. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $808.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $725.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $357.38 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

