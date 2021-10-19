Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1,435.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195,455 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.66% of DocuSign worth $357,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 8.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in DocuSign by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,681 shares of company stock valued at $26,898,263. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,657. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.62.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

