Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $769.50 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,711 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Broadcom worth $769,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $506.28. 6,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,926. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.42 and a 1 year high of $510.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $208.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $491.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.93.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

