Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,777,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228,172 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $919,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 56,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 32,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,956. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average of $85.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $137.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $91.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

