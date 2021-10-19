Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Update

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the September 15th total of 258,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCN. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $84,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 53.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MCN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.03. 19,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,455. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $8.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

