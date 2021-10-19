Magna International (NYSE:MGA) vs. XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Financial Contrast

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Magna International alerts:

59.1% of Magna International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Magna International and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna International 5.61% 20.83% 8.50% XL Fleet N/A -12.25% -8.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Magna International and XL Fleet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna International 0 3 11 0 2.79 XL Fleet 0 2 0 0 2.00

Magna International currently has a consensus price target of $90.14, suggesting a potential upside of 9.28%. XL Fleet has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.14%. Given XL Fleet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Magna International.

Risk and Volatility

Magna International has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magna International and XL Fleet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna International $32.65 billion 0.76 $757.00 million $3.95 20.95 XL Fleet $20.34 million 38.37 -$60.61 million N/A N/A

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than XL Fleet.

Summary

Magna International beats XL Fleet on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc. is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations. The Power and Vision segment comprises of global powertrain systems, electronics systems, mirrors and lighting and mechatronics operations. The Seating Systems segment deals with global seating systems operations. The Complete Vehicles segment focuses on vehicle engineering and manufacturing operations. The company was founded by Frank Stronach in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.