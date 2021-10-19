Marietta Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Linde by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Linde by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.20.

Shares of LIN traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $309.07. 5,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.07. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $317.03. The company has a market cap of $159.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

