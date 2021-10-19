Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $12.15 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.8% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 136,094 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,291.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 83,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,210,000 after buying an additional 33,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $7.58 on Tuesday, reaching $595.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,185. The company has a market capitalization of $234.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.44. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.55.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

