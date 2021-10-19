Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $39,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $48,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,109.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,265 shares of company stock worth $178,774 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.01. 20,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,241. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 75.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.