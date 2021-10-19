Marietta Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.23. The company had a trading volume of 566,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,562,555. The stock has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.52.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,420 shares of company stock valued at $40,697,482 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

