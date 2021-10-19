Marietta Investment Partners LLC Sells 650 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,217,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 23,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 852,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,201,000 after buying an additional 202,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,681 shares of company stock worth $26,898,263. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $4.16 on Tuesday, hitting $273.86. 23,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.37 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price objective (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

