Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $160.63

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 160.63 ($2.10) and traded as high as GBX 183.71 ($2.40). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 181.75 ($2.37), with a volume of 3,438,645 shares traded.

MKS has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 200.80 ($2.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a PE ratio of -18.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 175.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.63.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

