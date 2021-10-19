Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $160.63

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 160.63 ($2.10) and traded as high as GBX 183.71 ($2.40). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 181.75 ($2.37), with a volume of 3,438,645 shares traded.

MKS has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 200.80 ($2.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a PE ratio of -18.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 175.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.63.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

