Marshall Wace LLP Increases Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 131.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,566 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 353,452 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $45,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,169,038 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $594,951,000 after purchasing an additional 187,439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,610,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $190,152,000 after acquiring an additional 75,872 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after acquiring an additional 404,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHP. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $768.67.

BHP traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $58.31. The company had a trading volume of 55,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.