Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.89 Million in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,323. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.03 and a 12 month high of $290.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.