Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 221,308 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 19.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,379,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 221,308 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $52,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 20,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $49.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.