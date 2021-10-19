Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,091,000 after buying an additional 64,725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after buying an additional 194,056 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 133,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.56. 4,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.69.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is -92.31%.

WMG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 over the last three months. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

