Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 584.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in TrueCar by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

TRUE traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. TrueCar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. TrueCar had a net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $251,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRUE. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

