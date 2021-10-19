MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) & Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Head to Head Survey

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.8% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MassRoots and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A -207.62% N/A Alithya Group -4.56% -11.26% -5.38%

Volatility & Risk

MassRoots has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MassRoots and Alithya Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $10,000.00 2,976.73 -$14.71 million N/A N/A Alithya Group $217.77 million 0.67 -$13.14 million ($0.23) -12.35

Alithya Group has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MassRoots and Alithya Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A Alithya Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

Alithya Group has a consensus price target of $3.48, suggesting a potential upside of 22.65%. Given Alithya Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than MassRoots.

Summary

Alithya Group beats MassRoots on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FITM, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CTTM, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RFTM, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to inventory management processes; CASSITM analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDERTM, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

