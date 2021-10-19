Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,830,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the September 15th total of 8,890,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 27,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,379. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.84. Matterport has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $28.00.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Matterport stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.15% of the company’s stock.
About Matterport
Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.
