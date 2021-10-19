Maxcoin Price Hits $0.0081 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $499,114.56 and approximately $2.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 53.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,526.43 or 1.00008395 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00055043 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.64 or 0.00303326 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.33 or 0.00486755 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00186866 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007338 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.