Megacoin Market Capitalization Reaches $296,442.71 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 19th. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $296,442.71 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.35 or 0.00302585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000506 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,699,985 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.