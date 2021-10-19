MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.79 and last traded at $17.94. Approximately 3,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 135,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGTX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $820.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,819 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 362.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 212,078 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

