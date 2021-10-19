MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $168.94

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €168.94 ($198.75) and traded as high as €193.70 ($227.88). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €192.35 ($226.29), with a volume of 268,173 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €195.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €168.94.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (FRA:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

