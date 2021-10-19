Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.48.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.52. The company had a trading volume of 947,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,711,646. The firm has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.80.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

